Robert Saleh: Aaron Rodgers' 'Chickens--t' Comments Aren't 'an Attack on the' Jets

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh doesn't have a problem with Aaron Rodgers' comments about the organization this week.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Saleh said he doesn't think what Rodgers said qualifies as an attack on the organization.



"I don't think it's an attack on the organization, but I always appreciate Aaron's thoughts and comments. . . . We'll handle all that stuff internally, but like I said, everyone's going to have their thoughts, but those are the things we'll handle internally," Saleh said.

The situation began on Monday when Zack Rosenblatt and Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported the Jets wanted to go back to Zach Wilson as their starting quarterback, but he was "reluctant" to go back into the lineup.

During his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Rodgers railed against "a bunch of other leaks" from the organization to the media he called "chickens--t at its core" and "has no place in a winning organization."

Saleh denied the original report on Monday, saying no decision about the starting quarterback had yet been made. Wilson also called it "absolutely not" true, and the Jets announced on Wednesday he will start this week against the Houston Texans.

The Jets' handling of their quarterbacks in the wake of Rodgers' injury has been puzzling, to say the least. They had seven weeks to explore trade opportunities before the deadline, but opted to stick with Wilson.

After struggling in the first half of a 32-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 11, Wilson was benched for Tim Boyle. The 29-year-old Boyle, who previously played with Rodgers in Green Bay, has started the past two games. He's thrown for 360 yards with one touchdown and four interceptions in three appearances.