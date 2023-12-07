Dolphins Rumors: RT Austin Jackson Lands $36M Contract amid Tua Tagovailoa's Success

Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins and offensive tackle Austin Jackson reportedly agreed to a three-year contract extension Thursday.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the deal is worth $36 million with $20.7 million guaranteed, and the contract value could climb to $39 million with incentives.

Prior to the extension, Jackson had been in the midst of the final year of his rookie contract, as the Dolphins declined his fifth-year option for 2024.

Originally selected by Miami with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft out of USC, Jackson has developed into a key part of the Dolphins' offensive line.

Jackson started 28 of the 30 games he appeared in over his first two seasons before an ankle injury limited him to just two games last season.

So far this season, Jackson has started all 12 games at right tackle, which is a more integral position for the Dolphins than most other teams.

Since quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is left-handed, Jackson protects his blindside, meaning he essentially plays the typical role of a left tackle.

Jackson's improved play is a big reason why the Dolphins have one of the NFL's best offenses this season, ranking first in total offense with 428.4 yards per game and second in total offense with 32.0 points per game.

With Jackson blocking for him, Tagovailoa is enjoying a career year, completing 70.1 percent of his passes for 3,457 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, perhaps putting him in line for his first career Pro Bowl selection.

Jackson has also paved the way for a strong running game, as veteran running back Raheem Mostert has rushed for 828 yards and 14 touchdowns, while rookie De'Von Achane has 534 yards and seven touchdowns in only seven games.

With a new contract in two, the 24-year-old Jackson is now in line to anchor head coach Mike McDaniel's offensive line for many years to come.