Panthers' Hayden Hurst Hopes to Return from Post-Traumatic Amnesia After Bears Hit

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Hayden Hurst's father, Jerry Hurst, posted on social media Wednesday that the Carolina Panthers tight end has been diagnosed with Post Traumatic Amnesia by an independent neurologist stemming from a hit he took in a Nov. 9 loss against the Chicago Bears.

Hurst was placed into the concussion protocol after the Chicago game, though he was practicing in a red jersey on Wednesday, per NFL reporter Darin Gantt. He's set to miss his fourth straight game on Wednesday.

When healthy he registered 18 catches for 184 yards and a touchdown as Bryce Young's top option among the team's tight ends. The Panthers were also without Tommy Tremble in Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as he recovers from a hip injury.

Hurst, 30, has had stints with the Baltimore Ravens (2018-19), Atlanta Falcons (2020-21), Cincinnati Bengals (2022) and Panthers in his career, posting 195 catches for 1,902 yards and 15 touchdowns.

As for the Panthers, it's been a tough season. Carolina is just 1-11, and head coach Frank Reich was fired in late November.

"We're human beings," Young told reporters this week. "Of course, no one is happy with how things have gone. We're all competitors. ... For all of us as a team, regardless of what the outside world may think, each game is huge for us. We all have that mindset.