NCAA President Charlie Baker Says NIL, Player Payment Proposal Just a Starting Point

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

NCAA president Charlie Baker said Wednesday that his proposal to allow some of the most prominent Division I schools to pay their athletes directly through name, image and likeness deals is only just the beginning of what he aims to accomplish as he looks to make the governing body of college sports more proactive.

"We need to be able to anticipate where conversations are going and to try to get this big, huge, diverse [committee] with 2,000 members—like, oh my God!—to a place where they're talking about stuff that's common and not just responding and reacting to other people's agendas," Baker said, per ESPN.

