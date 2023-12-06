X

    NCAA President Charlie Baker Says NIL, Player Payment Proposal Just a Starting Point

    Erin WalshDecember 6, 2023

    UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 17: Charlie Baker, president of the NCAA, arrives for the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing titled "Name, Image, and Likeness, and the Future of College Sports," in Hart Building on Tuesday, October 17, 2023. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
    Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

    NCAA president Charlie Baker said Wednesday that his proposal to allow some of the most prominent Division I schools to pay their athletes directly through name, image and likeness deals is only just the beginning of what he aims to accomplish as he looks to make the governing body of college sports more proactive.

    "We need to be able to anticipate where conversations are going and to try to get this big, huge, diverse [committee] with 2,000 members—like, oh my God!—to a place where they're talking about stuff that's common and not just responding and reacting to other people's agendas," Baker said, per ESPN.

