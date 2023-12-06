Saints' Derek Carr in Concussion Protocol on Top of Rib, Shoulder Injuries

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr is in concussion protocol while also nursing rib and shoulder injuries, head coach Dennis Allen told reporters Wednesday.

Carr suffered the injuries in Sunday's 33-28 loss to the Detroit Lions.

This marks the second time in less than a month that Carr is in concussion protocol. He also suffered a concussion in a Nov. 12 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

However, the veteran signal-caller has yet to miss a game this season.

Carr is in his first season with the Saints after agreeing to a four-year, $150 million deal with the franchise following his release from the Las Vegas Raiders, where he spent the first nine years of his career.

The 32-year-old has put together an up-and-down year in the Big Easy, completing 66.2 percent of his passes for 2,761 yards and 11 touchdowns against six interceptions in 12 games.

The Saints are 5-7 on the year and sit third in the NFC South, which is quite disappointing given the level of talent on the roster and the fact that the competition in the division is rather weak with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers also boasting losing records.

Carr participated in Wednesday's practice and the only ailment that would keep him sidelined on Sunday against the Panthers is concussion protocol, Allen told reporters Wednesday. The veteran "feels pretty good" with the rib and shoulder injuries.