Patrick Kane Will Make Red Wings Debut vs. Sharks After Hip Injury Recovery

Joshua Sarner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

"Show Time" is officially ready for action in Motown.

Patrick Kane is expected to make his Detroit Red Wings debut on Thursday night against the San Jose Sharks at Little Caesars Arena, head coach Derek Lalonde told reporters Wednesday.

Kane signed a one-year, $2.75 million contract with the Red Wings last week after recovering from hip resurfacing surgery.

There were rumors about Kane potentially suiting up against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night but Lalonde held him out of the lineup so he could get another practice in before making his debut.

Kane spent the 2022-23 season between the Chicago Blackhawks and New York Rangers. He was traded from Chicago, where he spent the first 15 and a half seasons of his career, to New York at the deadline.

The 35-year-old was underwhelming in his short stint with the Rangers, notching five goals and seven assists for 12 points in 19 games. He also tallied just one goal and five assists for six points in seven playoff games.

Kane told reporters earlier this month that his time in New York was "challenging," which could be why he didn't live up to expectations.

"Going to New York was a new challenge for me," Kane said. "I was really excited about it but it didn't really go the way I expected or the team expected. I figured at that point it was probably time to do something to give myself a chance to get back to a high level—almost more mentally rather than physically. I don't want to say [I was] miserable, but I was thinking about [my hip] every day."

The three-time Stanley Cup champion's decision to join the Red Wings was surprising to some, though he now gets to play alongside his former Chicago teammate in Alex DeBrincat.

Additionally, Kane's decision was influenced by his childhood. He played for a Triple-A program in Michigan when he was a teenager and "fell in love with Detroit, which was just as obsessed with hockey as he was. He adored the Red Wings' history and tradition."

The Red Wings have been one of the NHL's best surprises this season as they sit second in the Atlantic Division with a 14-7-3 record. The addition of Kane should only help Detroit better contend for a playoff spot.