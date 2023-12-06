Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa, Texans' C.J. Stroud Lead 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Voting

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The latest Pro Bowl voting results are in, and a pair of AFC quarterbacks are leading the way.

Miami Dolphins star signal caller Tua Tagovailoa leads all players with 59,680 votes. He's followed by Houston Texans rookie sensation C.J. Stroud, who has garnered 44,095 votes.

The full list of leading vote-getters for both the AFC and NFC is as follows:

Tagovailoa is in the midst of an MVP-caliber campaign for the Dolphins, who sit in first place in the AFC with a 9-3 record. The 25-year-old has completed a career-best 70.1 percent of his passes for 3,457 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

With Tagovailoa leading the way, Miami's offense ranks first in the NFL with 428.4 yards per game and second with 32.0 points per game. In addition to him leading the quarterback voting, he had multiple teammates take the top spot in the latest voting returns. Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert, receiver Tyreek Hill, left tackle Terron Armstead, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, return specialist Braxton Berrios and long snapper Blake Ferguson all rank first in their respective positions.

Stroud is the unquestioned favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year amid his stellar start to his NFL career. He currently leads the NFL with 3,540 passing yards while adding 20 touchdowns and just five interceptions, showing maturity and discipline usually reserved for season veterans.