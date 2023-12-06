Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Declined Cart Ride After Ankle Injury: 'Maybe That Was Dumb'December 6, 2023
Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence admitted Wednesday that his decision to avoid a ride on the cart after suffering a high ankle sprain in Monday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals was a bad idea.
"Maybe that was dumb. Maybe I should have taken one," Lawrence told reporters. "… I didn't know cameras were going to be there. It wasn't us not having a cart available."
