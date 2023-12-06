Adam Silver: Chris Paul, Scott Foster Don't Have to Be Friends, Have to Do Their Jobs

AP Photo/Matt York

The longest active rivalry in the NBA involves a player and a referee, but Commissioner Adam Silver isn't concerned that Chris Paul and Scott Foster can co-exist on the court while doing their jobs successfully.

Appearing on SiriusXM NBA Radio with Justin Termine and Eddie Johnson, Silver explained the two men "don't have to be friends but you both have to go out and do your jobs."

The latest chapter in the Paul-Foster feud came on Nov. 22 when Paul played his first game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center after being traded to the Golden State Warriors during the offseason.

Paul was ejected late in the second quarter when Foster issued two technical fouls when the 12-time All-Star was saying something to him on the court.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Paul called the beef with Foster "personal" and it dates back several years.

"We had a situation some years ago and it's personal," Paul said. "The league knows, everybody knows. There [has] been a meeting and all that. It's just a situation with my son. I'm OK with a ref saying whatever—just don't use a tech to get your point across. I've got to do a better job of making sure I'm staying on the floor for my teammates, but that's that."

Paul didn't elaborate on what the situation with his son was, other than saying it happened during his time with the Los Angeles Clippers.

In the pool report conducted by Kellan Olson of Arizona Sports, Foster said Paul's two technical fouls were for unsportsmanlike conduct and continuing "to complain" after the first one was issued.

This marked the seventh time Paul has been ejected from a game in his career, though it was the first time it came from Foster. ESPN's Kendra Andrews noted the NBA had a meeting with Paul about Foster in 2018 when he was playing for the Houston Rockets.

It's rare that a referee will become the focal point of a game, but the history with Paul does put a spotlight on Foster that isn't good for the NBA.