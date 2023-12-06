Mets Rumors: Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Steve Cohen Met in Japan Amid MLB Free Agency Buzz

AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko

Free-agent starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto met with New York Mets principal owner Steve Cohen last week in Japan, according to The Athletic's Will Sammon.

"It's unclear precisely which direction the Mets would take if they are unable to land Yamamoto," Sammon reported. "They have several holes in their pitching staff and several ways exist to fill them in what's been a slow winter in terms of deals getting done. Clearly, Yamamoto looms at the top of the Mets' wish list. It will require a lot to reel him in, though."

SNY's Andy Martino provided more context to the Mets' meeting:

Cohen and president of baseball operations David Stearns don't have this one in the bag just yet.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported the New York Yankees will welcome Yamamoto to the Big Apple on Monday for a visit, and they're "seen as one of the top candidates." Morosi also listed the Boston Red Sox, San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs as the suitors still showing interest in the right-hander.

The Mets made a massive pivot ahead of the 2023 MLB trade deadline, dealing both Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer. The latter told reporters the front office indicated the 2024 season will "be more of a transition" after New York had far and away baseball's highest payroll.

Signing Yamamoto would be an especially aggressive move for a team that may not have strong aspirations of winning a World Series next year. Sammon wrote the asking price for the three-time Pacific League MVP could hit $300 million.

Given his age (25), Yamamoto would be a long-term centerpiece for the Mets. If anything, their slightly lower short-term expectations may aid in his adjustment as well, since he wouldn't face the same kind of scrutiny from start to start.