Eagles' Jason Kelce on Report Roger Goodell Wants 'Tush Push' Ban: 'I Don't Care'

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce has grown tired of the "tush push" discourse.

The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported last Saturday that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell "wants to see this play removed from the game permanently" with the competition committee eventually due to weigh the issue. However, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio cited a source Tuesday who said Goodell "has expressed no opinion."

On the newest episode of New Heights, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, Kelce said he simply wants a resolution.

"Listen, ban it," he told brother his brother Travis. "I really at this point I don't care. I'm over the discussion about it."

The six-time Pro Bowler explained he's indifferent both because he's sick of the debate in addition to the fact the Eagles were effective at quarterback sneaks before they began lining players up behind Jalen Hurts. He praised the work of run game coordinator/offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland in that regard.

Opposing teams have certainly tried to mimic the "Brotherly Shove" without the same kind of success rate as Philadelphia. That leads one to believe the Eagles excel in short-yardage situations due more to their push up front rather than the additional momentum Hurts generates on the shove.