X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Photo: Eagles Fans Hold 'Run The Ball' Sign Outside Team Facility After 49ers Loss

    Doric SamDecember 6, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 26: Philadelphia Eagles fans cheer during the game between the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles on November 26, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    After the Philadelphia Eagles suffered a disappointing blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers this past Sunday, fans in Philadelphia offered some not-so-subtle advice to the team.

    Fans were seen outside of the Eagles practice facility early on Wednesday morning with a sign that read, "RUN THE BALL."

    Adam Hermann @adamwhermann

    7:28 AM at the NovaCare Complex entrance. <a href="https://t.co/N28tOwUKuq">pic.twitter.com/N28tOwUKuq</a>

    While teams usually, and rightfully, don't listen to advice from fans, the Eagles might want to consider adding more balance to their offense following their demoralizing 42-19 loss to the 49ers.

    On Sunday, Philadelphia ran the ball just 18 times as a team and totaled 46 yards on the ground. The team threw the ball 48 times, with star quarterback Jalen Hurts tying his season-high of 45 pass attempts. It's clearly not a winning formula, as the Eagles lost both games when he was forced to throw that much, their only two losses of the season so far.

    Philadelphia (10-2) will be looking to bounce back when it faces the Dallas Cowboys (9-3) in a crucial NFC East matchup on Sunday.

    Photo: Eagles Fans Hold 'Run The Ball' Sign Outside Team Facility After 49ers Loss
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon