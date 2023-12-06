Photo: Eagles Fans Hold 'Run The Ball' Sign Outside Team Facility After 49ers Loss

Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After the Philadelphia Eagles suffered a disappointing blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers this past Sunday, fans in Philadelphia offered some not-so-subtle advice to the team.

Fans were seen outside of the Eagles practice facility early on Wednesday morning with a sign that read, "RUN THE BALL."

While teams usually, and rightfully, don't listen to advice from fans, the Eagles might want to consider adding more balance to their offense following their demoralizing 42-19 loss to the 49ers.

On Sunday, Philadelphia ran the ball just 18 times as a team and totaled 46 yards on the ground. The team threw the ball 48 times, with star quarterback Jalen Hurts tying his season-high of 45 pass attempts. It's clearly not a winning formula, as the Eagles lost both games when he was forced to throw that much, their only two losses of the season so far.