Commanders Rumors: Ron Rivera 'Is at Peace with His Tenure' Despite 26-36-1 Record

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders' struggles this season have led many to believe that Ron Rivera's days as the team's head coach are numbered, but he reportedly isn't stressing over his status.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and John Keim, "Multiple team sources said they believe Rivera is at peace with his tenure" despite not having a winning season in four years at the helm. Rivera expressed a similar sentiment during a news conference in Week 11.

"S---, I've been through enough," Rivera said at the time. "The last 3.5 years has not been easy. Anyone who thinks it's been easy, the hell with them. I'll be honest. That's how I feel about the last three years. It's been a lot. We've done a lot, we've had our moments. The thing that feels good at the end of the day and the questions that need to be asked: Is the culture better, and have we found the quarterback? That's all I can control. Our guys will show up and play hard to the bitter end, and we'll see what happens."

At 4-9, the Commanders sit in last place in the NFC East. They are riding a four-game losing streak into Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams (6-6). The team made multiple changes throughout the season, firing defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio and trading former first-round picks Chase Young and Montez Sweat.

With a new ownership group led by Josh Harris, the Commanders could be in for sweeping changes at the end of the year with both Rivera and general manager Martin Mayhew in danger of losing their jobs.