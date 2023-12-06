Taylor Swift: Travis Kelce Putting Me on Blast on His Podcast 'Was Metal as Hell'

Gotham/GC Images

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce don't say much about their relationship in public, but the pop-culture superstar made a slight exception as part of her interview after being named Time's Person of the Year.

Speaking to Sam Lansky of Time, Swift said "we're just proud of each other" when discussing Kelce.

She also explained how they initially started "hanging out" and getting to know each other after Kelce talked about her on his podcast:

"This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell. We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."

Kelce spoke about the process of trying—and failing—to get Swift a friendship bracelet during her stop on the Eras Tour in Kansas City over the summer.

This led to what initially seemed like a running bit on the New Heights podcast about Kelce courting Swift, but that eventually turned into a real thing between the two when she started showing up to Kansas City Chiefs games beginning in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears.

Swift told Lansky she doesn't know how the television cameras find her in the stadium:

"There's a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don't know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don't know if I'm being shown 17 times or once. ... I'm just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I'm being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."

Leaving aside that it wouldn't be very hard very hard for even an inexperienced production crew to find one of the most famous people alive sitting in a suite at an NFL stadium, Swift has taken in her share of games this season to watch Kelce.

Swift called the sport "awesome" and she's "been missing out my whole life" for not watching it. She's been in attendance at five Chiefs games this season, most recently on Sunday night at Lambeau Field.