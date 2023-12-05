Anthony Edwards: My NBA All-Star Nod 'Didn't Count' Because I Was Injury Replacement

Anthony Edwards may have made the All-Star Game last season, but the Minnesota Timberwolves star doesn't count the selection as anything special for one specific reason.

"That All-Star Game didn't count. It was like, somebody got hurt and then they picked me. I was the fallback guy... That was terrible," Edwards said during an appearance on Boardroom's Cover Story (19:10 mark). "That was all bad, that was all bad. I don't even like when people call me an All-Star 'cause I really didn't make it."