Anthony Edwards: My NBA All-Star Nod 'Didn't Count' Because I Was Injury Replacement

Anthony Edwards: My NBA All-Star Nod 'Didn't Count' Because I Was Injury ReplacementDecember 5, 2023
Anthony Edwards may have made the All-Star Game last season, but the Minnesota Timberwolves star doesn't count the selection as anything special for one specific reason.
"That All-Star Game didn't count. It was like, somebody got hurt and then they picked me. I was the fallback guy... That was terrible," Edwards said during an appearance on Boardroom's Cover Story (19:10 mark). "That was all bad, that was all bad. I don't even like when people call me an All-Star 'cause I really didn't make it."
