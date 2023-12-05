49ers' Deebo Samuel Says Brock Purdy Is NFL MVP: 'It Ain't Even Up for Debate'December 5, 2023
Should San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy be this year's NFL MVP?
Niners wide receiver Deebo Samuel thinks that shouldn't even be a question with how the signal-caller has played.
"My boy number one right now. It ain't even up for debate," Samuel said Tuesday on the Up & Adams show.
"My boy #1 right now it ain't even up for debate"

Deebo (and his son) think @brockpurdy13 is the MVP
Purdy, the last pick in the 2022 draft, is in his first full season as San Francisco's starting quarterback, and he hasn't disappointed.
The 23-year-old has completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 3,185 yards and 23 touchdowns against six interceptions in 12 games, in addition to rushing for 131 yards and two scores.
The Niners are 9-3 on the season and in contention to claim the top seed in the NFC entering the playoffs, in part thanks to Purdy.
While Purdy is considered the MVP frontrunner by some, others suggest he has greatly benefitted from an insanely talented offense that includes Samuel, George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk and Christian McCaffrey.
If Purdy is going to win the NFL MVP award, he's going to have to put up consistent numbers through the final weeks of the regular season, especially with players like Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott also in contention to win the honor.