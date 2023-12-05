49ers' Deebo Samuel Says Brock Purdy Is NFL MVP: 'It Ain't Even Up for Debate'

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Should San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy be this year's NFL MVP?

Niners wide receiver Deebo Samuel thinks that shouldn't even be a question with how the signal-caller has played.

"My boy number one right now. It ain't even up for debate," Samuel said Tuesday on the Up & Adams show.

Purdy, the last pick in the 2022 draft, is in his first full season as San Francisco's starting quarterback, and he hasn't disappointed.

The 23-year-old has completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 3,185 yards and 23 touchdowns against six interceptions in 12 games, in addition to rushing for 131 yards and two scores.

The Niners are 9-3 on the season and in contention to claim the top seed in the NFC entering the playoffs, in part thanks to Purdy.

While Purdy is considered the MVP frontrunner by some, others suggest he has greatly benefitted from an insanely talented offense that includes Samuel, George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk and Christian McCaffrey.