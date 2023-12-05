Jets' Aaron Rodgers Says FSU Should've Made CFP Over Texas Amid Alabama Debate

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The controversial decision by the College Football Playoff selection committee to leave out Florida State has generated a wave of criticism, and New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the latest to chime in.

During his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Rodgers revealed that he was a Florida State fan growing up and he believes they should've gotten the nod over Texas as one of the top four teams in the College Football Playoff rankings:

The Seminoles were surprisingly denied the chance to compete for a national championship despite winning the ACC Championship game and having an undefeated 13-0 record. The committee chose Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama as the top four teams. A committee member explained to ESPN's Heather Dinich how difficult a decision it was to leave out Florida State.

"All of us had the emotional tie, like, 'Holy s--t, this is really going to suck to do this,'" the committee member said. "We talked about that over and over, and we just kept coming back [to] are they good enough with what they have to win a national championship, and it just kept coming back [to] we didn't think they could."

Despite his disappointment about the Seminoles, Rodgers added that he was excited to see Washington make the cut as a Pac-12 representative in the final year of the conference's existence.