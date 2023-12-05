Report: Oklahoma's Dillon Gabriel to Visit Oregon, Ducks 'Favorite' to Land QB

Brian Bahr/Getty Images

The Oregon Ducks had a Heisman Trophy finalist at quarterback in Bo Nix this season.

And they may already have their next signal-caller lined up.

ESPN's Pete Thamel reported the expectation is Oklahoma's Dillon Gabriel will visit Oregon in the near future. Thamel went as far as to call the Ducks the "favorite" to land the veteran playmaker from the transfer portal.

The 2024 season will be Gabriel's sixth at the college level.

He spent his first three seasons with UCF and was under center for the Sooners the past two years. He completed 69.3 percent of his passes for 3,660 yards, 30 touchdowns and six interceptions for a 10-2 Oklahoma squad in 2023.

While the Sooners fell short of the Big 12 Championship Game, they still defeated rival Texas and won double-digit games.

It is not surprising Oregon is looking for a veteran quarterback in the portal after it found so much success with Nix. This was his fifth year in college and second year with the Ducks after he spent his first three seasons with the Auburn Tigers.

Nix led Oregon to the Pac-12 Championship Game and the doorstep of the College Football Playoff, but it lost to Washington just like it did in the regular season.

With Nix heading to the NFL draft, the Ducks will need to get the quarterback position right this offseason. After all, they are moving to the Big Ten in 2024 and face a daunting schedule that includes matchups against Boise State, UCLA, Ohio State, Michigan, Wisconsin and Washington.

A 12-team College Football Playoff will provide more room for error, but Oregon's best chance at competing at a high level is with continued excellence under center.