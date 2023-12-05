NFL Rumors: Competition Committee Reviewing QB Push Play; Goodell Has 'No Opinion'

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NFL's Competition Committee is reviewing the Philadelphia Eagles' patented "tush push," according to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.

Florio cited a source who said multiple teams have inquired about the modified quarterback sneak, one in which one or more players line up behind the QB and provide some additional forward thrust in short-yardage situations.

The source added NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell "has expressed no opinion" on the matter, per Florio, which is different from what The Athletic's Dianna Russini previously reported. Russini spoke to someone who indicated "Goodell wants to see this play removed from the game permanently."

The NFL debated the "tush push" this past offseason. While the play wasn't outlawed, the subject obviously wasn't resolved entirely.

It's easy to see why opposing teams are eager to see that play removed from Philadelphia's playbook. The Eagles offense continues to use the "tush push" to great effect, and the tactic has become an excellent decoy as well.

There's nothing stopping rivals from using the play to their own benefit, though, and it's not Philadelphia's fault if the imitators simply aren't as good yet.

Florio explained why the Competition Committee making a definitive decision one way or the other is necessary for 2024, especially if it's going to stick around. General managers could use the offseason to sign a player or two tailored almost specifically with the QB push play in mind.