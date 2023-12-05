Cubs Rumors: Rhys Hoskins Remains in Contact on 1-Year, Multiyear Contract Proposals

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

The Chicago Cubs and free-agent first baseman Rhys Hoskins reportedly "remain in contact" as he explores the open market.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported the Cubs and Hoskins have discussed both one-year and multiyear proposals. The 30-year-old is attempting to come back from a torn ACL suffered during the 2023 season.

The Philadelphia Phillies moved on from Hoskins this offseason when they named Bryce Harper their full-time first baseman. Hoskins spent his first six MLB seasons in Philadelphia.

"We think the world of Rhys and Jayme (Hoskins' wife)," Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said. "They are wonderful people who have done so much for the community. I don't want to 100% close any doors but I'd say that's the situation. He understood. If he's not back with us, we wish him nothing but the best."

A good power hitter with a propensity for drawing walks, Hoskins would have garnered significant free-agent buzz if he weren't coming off a significant injury. The one-year deals he's discussed with the Cubs are likely motivated by a desire to return to free agency next winter and cash in on a bounce-back year.