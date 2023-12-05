Lawrence Taylor Tells Tom Brady He'd Be Ejected Regularly If He Played in Modern NFL

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor believes he'd earn a lot of early trips to the locker room if he had played in the NFL today.

Taylor went on to express his frustration with the $9,857 fine levied against Philadelphia Eagles running back D'Andre Swift for unnecessary roughness. Swift was punished for lowering his head and running through Washington Commanders safety Percy Butler.

"What the hell is trucking? He got fined for running over the [defensive back]," Taylor said. "I don't understand that. The game has changed a little bit. I like the era that I played in because if I was playing nowadays, I probably wouldn't last the game."

Taylor is neither the first nor is he the last of his contemporaries to lament on how much the NFL is different from a generation or two ago. Brady has turned it into a pastime.