Lawrence Taylor Tells Tom Brady He'd Be Ejected Regularly If He Played in Modern NFL

Lawrence Taylor Tells Tom Brady He'd Be Ejected Regularly If He Played in Modern NFLDecember 5, 2023
New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor believes he'd earn a lot of early trips to the locker room if he had played in the NFL today.
"I don't think I could finish a game nowadays," he said on Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray (via Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio).
Taylor went on to express his frustration with the $9,857 fine levied against Philadelphia Eagles running back D'Andre Swift for unnecessary roughness. Swift was punished for lowering his head and running through Washington Commanders safety Percy Butler.
"What the hell is trucking? He got fined for running over the [defensive back]," Taylor said. "I don't understand that. The game has changed a little bit. I like the era that I played in because if I was playing nowadays, I probably wouldn't last the game."
Taylor is neither the first nor is he the last of his contemporaries to lament on how much the NFL is different from a generation or two ago. Brady has turned it into a pastime.
Of course, it goes without saying that Taylor would've adapted to the times he were suiting up for the Giants now instead of the 1980s and into the '90s. As he admitted, he would've basically had little alternative because he otherwise would've had to write a lot of checks to the league office.