Jets Rumors: Brett Rypien Signed off of Seahawks' Practice Squad; Tim Boyle Released

Jane Gershovich/Getty Images

The game of musical chairs for the New York Jets quarterback position continues.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported Tuesday that New York signed Brett Rypien off the Seattle Seahawks' practice squad. What's more, they released Tim Boyle after he appeared in the team's last three games.

This was never the plan for a New York team that made waves this offseason when it added future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers to a roster that seemed ready to make the jump to the playoffs with a stout defense and playmakers such as Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall.

However, Rodgers tore his Achilles in the first game of the season, forcing Zach Wilson back under center.

Wilson struggled throughout the campaign with a 3-6 record as a starter to go with six touchdown passes to seven interceptions. New York eventually turned toward Boyle, but he had one touchdown pass to four interceptions in three games.

Even Trevor Siemian played in the Jets' 13-8 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday and went 5-of-13 for 66 yards, zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.

It seemed like the struggles of Boyle and Siemian might clear the way for Wilson to return, but Dianna Russini and Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reported he was "reluctant to stepping back in" with the Jets "leaning towards" that decision.

Enter Rypien, who has appeared in 10 total games for the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams throughout his career. He has a 2-2 record as a starter and has completed 58.3 percent of his passes for 950 yards, four touchdowns and nine interceptions.

At this point, the 4-8 Jets are largely playing out the string of the schedule.

There likely isn't going to be any miraculous finish with five straight wins to get back into playoff contention, especially with the quarterback options they are trotting out in Rodgers' absence.