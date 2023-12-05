Alex Bregman Won't Be Traded, Astros GM Says: 'He's a Pillar for This Club'

Alex Bierens de Haan/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman is set to be a free agent at the end of the 2024 season, but the team doesn't have plans to trade him even if he chooses not to re-sign because of his significance to the franchise.

"I think most teams understand that we're not moving Bregman," Astros general manager Dana Brown told reporters Monday from the winter meetings in Nashville, Tennessee. "I don't know where this whole Bregman rush is coming from, but it's certainly not coming from us because we need Bregman. He's a pillar for this club."

However, Brown added that there haven't been any recent negotiations with Bregman on a long-term extension. Outfielder Kyle Tucker and second baseman Jose Altuve, who both will be free agents after the 2025 season, also have not had recent contract discussions. Brown said he was sure at some point we'll circle back" with the agents for the three players, "but we haven't had any talks."

A two-time All-Star, Bregman has been a staple at third base for the Astros for his entire eight-year career. He played in 161 games this past season and hit .262 with 25 home runs and 98 RBI. He helped the Astros reach their seventh straight American League Championship Series, where they fell to the eventual World Series champion Texas Rangers in seven games.

The 29-year-old was a key contributor in Houston's two World Series titles in 2017 and 2022 and he has career numbers of a .274 average, 165 home runs and 588 RBI.