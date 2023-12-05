MLB Rumors: Cubs FA Cody Bellinger Being Considered by Mariners After Kelenic Trade

John Fisher/Getty Images

The Seattle Mariners may already have their replacement for Jared Kelenic in mind.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported the Mariners have targeted free-agent outfielder Cody Bellinger.

Bellinger spent the 2023 season with the Chicago Cubs, putting up his best numbers since his MVP 2019 campaign. He hit .307/.356/.525 with 26 home runs and 97 runs batted in, emerging as one of the hottest hitters in baseball after the All-Star break.

The position-player market has moved slow thus far in free agency, as agents seemingly wait out Shohei Ohtani's decision before finalizing deals. Ohtani's contract has the potential to reset the market for all contracts, with his deal likely reaching upwards of $500 million.

Bellinger's next contract may wind up being one-fifth of what Ohtani makes, but it will blow the water out of the expectations many had for him coming into 2023. After his MVP season, Bellinger's production fell off the face of the earth. From 2020 to 2022, Bellinger slashed .203/.272/.376 with 41 home runs and 131 runs batted in across 295 appearances.

Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reported Bellinger's asking price has been "prohibitively high," even for the likes of the New York Yankees.