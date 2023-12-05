NFL Rumors: Bears to Target Commanders' Eric Bieniemy If HC Matt Eberflus Is Fired

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears are already beginning to line up potential candidates in the event they fire head coach Matt Eberflus, according to CBS Sports' Josina Anderson.

Anderson reported Tuesday that the Bears "are expected to have interest" in Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. She added the general status of Eberflus "is under evaluation with the team at 4-8."

Chicago is 7-22 through Eberflus' first two seasons, with little to progress to show from one year to the next. More than that, the franchise could be headed for another reset if it lands the No. 1 overall pick and thus gets the chance to select USC star Caleb Williams.

Starting over with a new coach makes obvious sense in that situation, and pivoting toward an offensive-minded replacement — Eberflus was the Indianapolis Colts' defensive coordinator for four years before landing in the Windy City — is a natural reaction.

Once the NFL coaching landscape comes into full focus, Bieniemy will presumably be on more than just the Bears' radar. However, it's tough to know how much one season with the Commanders has improved his odds of actually getting hired.

Helping to maintain what was consistently one of the best offenses with the Kansas City Chiefs wasn't enough. Accepting a lateral move in Washington was at least an opportunity to show he could deliver the same kind of impact without Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes.

The Commanders offense has seen some improvement since Bieniemy's arrival, going from 30th in DVOA in 2022 to 23rd this year. Sam Howell's 3,466 passing yards are the second-highest in the league.

Washington has sputtered a bit of late, scoring 44 combined points over the last three weeks. Bieniemy hasn't exactly showcased 2022 Pro Bowler Terry McLaurin, either.

When it comes to his old team, Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill questioned whether Bieniemy's is being felt in Kansas City. He said the experienced coordinator "has a certain standard" that may not be getting matched now that he's gone.