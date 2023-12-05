Dolphins' Tyreek Hill Feels Chiefs Miss OC Bieniemy after Mahomes, KC Lose to Packers

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Few people outside of the Kansas City Chiefs understand the team's inner workings better than Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill after he spent the first six years of his career on the AFC West team, and he believes his former squad misses Eric Bieniemy.

"A lot of people probably won't say it, Kansas City has a lot of great players on that team, but EB has a certain standard," Hill said on his It Needed to be Said podcast (15:45 mark). "He'll never let you get comfortable, no matter how great you think you are. … I miss the way he used to push me."

Bieniemy was Kansas City's offensive coordinator for five years from 2018 through 2022, but he is now the offensive coordinator of the Washington Commanders. Former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy is the current offensive coordinator for the Chiefs.

While Kansas City is still 8-4 and leading the AFC West, it is just 2-3 in the last five games and scored fewer than 20 points in all three of those losses.

Patrick Mahomes and Co. led the league in points per game last season as he took home the MVP, but the Chiefs are 11th in points per game this season. The wide receiver position has been a concern, and the offense as a whole does not look nearly as dangerous entering the stretch run of the season.