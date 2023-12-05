Saints HC Allen: Reaction to Michael Thomas' Deleted Posts Will Be Kept 'In-House'

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen is aware of injured wide receiver Michael Thomas' social-media posts that were made during his team's 33-28 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

"We'll keep that in-house," Allen said, per Matthew Paras of NOLA.com. "But I guess I was made aware of that last night."

As Patrick Magee of NOLA.com explained, Thomas made multiple head-turning posts on X, the social-media site previously known as Twitter. He also appeared to have deactivated his account following the game.

Among the posts was one saying wide receiver A.T. Perry was wide open on a play that ended with a Derek Carr interception.

Another said, "When your eyes don't work you get people hurt it's no mystery. And it's something that needs to be studied."

Thomas hasn't played since a Week 10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings and is currently on injured reserve because of a knee injury. Durability has been an issue for the 2019 Offensive Player of the Year seeing how he played just seven games in 2020, missed the 2021 season and appeared in three games in 2022.

The Saints have dropped three in a row and are now 5-7 following the loss to the Lions.

They cut the deficit to as little as three in the second half after falling behind 21-0 in the first quarter, but the comeback fell just short.