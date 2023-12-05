NFL Rumors: 'Titans Intend to Retain' HC Mike Vrabel amid Patriots, Belichick Buzz

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Bill Belichick's future with the New England Patriots may be up in the air, but it's looking increasingly unlikely Mike Vrabel will be his replacement.

Turron Davenport of ESPN reported the Tennessee Titans intend to keep Vrabel as their head coach for the 2024 season. Tennessee signed Vrabel to a contract extension in 2022, though terms were not disclosed at the time. He is under contract through at least next season.

There have been rumors swirling about the Patriots potentially targeting Vrabel to replace Belichick, who seems unlikely to return for a 25th season in New England at this juncture. The Patriots are set to miss the playoffs for the third time in four seasons since Tom Brady's departure and are one of the NFL's worst teams at 2-10.

With Belichick and owner Robert Kraft's relationship souring in recent years, a parting of ways seems inevitable.

Vrabel played under Belichick from 2001 to 2008, winning three Super Bowls and earning one All-Pro berth. He was considered one of the Patriots' locker-room leaders early in their dynasty and was named to the franchise's Hall of Fame earlier this year.

The 48-year-old has compiled a 52-42 record in six seasons with the Titans but is in the midst of his second straight losing campaign. With Tennessee seemingly undergoing a rebuilding period, it's fair to wonder if the front office would dangle Vrabel to the Patriots in a potential trade.

Should the Titans entertain the idea, the price will likely be high. Diana Russini of The Athletic said the franchise "consider(s) him to be a top-10, top-five coach" during an appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd.