Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase: 'Was Gonna Do Some Ass--le S--t' with TD Celebration vs. Jags

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As Ja'Marr Chase sprinted to the end zone to cap off a 76-yard touchdown pass from Jake Browning, the Cincinnati Bengals star turned around and faced the defenders to admire his handiwork.

Chase said the disrespect was purposeful.

"I said I was gonna do some assh--e s--t — excuse my profanity," Chase told reporters after the game. "I was going to be a jerk today. ... I just felt like being an evil person today."

Chase finished with 11 catches for 149 yards and a touchdown in the Bengals' 34-31 upset win over the Jaguars. The game was Chase's sixth game with at least 10 receptions and 100 yards, which is the most over a player's first three NFL seasons.

It's unclear why Chase felt the need to dabble in disrespect Monday night, but it could have been just a form of self-motivation. The Pro Bowler had just 93 yards receiving total over the previous two weeks as the Bengals offense struggled with Joe Burrow on the sidelines.