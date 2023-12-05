X

NFL

    Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase: 'Was Gonna Do Some Ass--le S--t' with TD Celebration vs. Jags

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVDecember 5, 2023

    JACKSONVILLE, FL - DECEMBER 04: Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) reacts after a play during the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Cincinnati Bengals on December 4, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    As Ja'Marr Chase sprinted to the end zone to cap off a 76-yard touchdown pass from Jake Browning, the Cincinnati Bengals star turned around and faced the defenders to admire his handiwork.

    Chase said the disrespect was purposeful.

    "I said I was gonna do some assh--e s--t — excuse my profanity," Chase told reporters after the game. "I was going to be a jerk today. ... I just felt like being an evil person today."

    ESPN @espn

    Ja'Marr Chase was GONE 🏃💨<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CINvsJAX?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CINvsJAX</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MNF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MNF</a> <a href="https://t.co/h0AHlzLH7w">pic.twitter.com/h0AHlzLH7w</a>

    Chase finished with 11 catches for 149 yards and a touchdown in the Bengals' 34-31 upset win over the Jaguars. The game was Chase's sixth game with at least 10 receptions and 100 yards, which is the most over a player's first three NFL seasons.

    Moody @EricNMoody

    This was Ja'Marr Chase's 6th career game with 10 receptions, 100 yards and a receiving touchdown. <br><br>In NFL history, that's the most by a player in his first three seasons.<a href="https://t.co/jCZu8jMZca">pic.twitter.com/jCZu8jMZca</a>

    It's unclear why Chase felt the need to dabble in disrespect Monday night, but it could have been just a form of self-motivation. The Pro Bowler had just 93 yards receiving total over the previous two weeks as the Bengals offense struggled with Joe Burrow on the sidelines.

    Jake Browning had a breakout performance of his own against Jacksonville, and the Bengals offense might be finding its stride just in time to make a playoff push.

