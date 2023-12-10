Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Will Start vs. Browns Despite Injury Suffered vs. Bengals

Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence will start Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns despite suffering a high ankle sprain in Monday night's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Lawrence was helped off the field in the fourth quarter of the 34-31 thriller and was replaced by C.J. Beathard. He had thrown for 258 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for another score before exiting.

"Trevor's my best friend on the team and when you see him go down like that [it's tough]," Beathard told reporters after the game. "I've been here three years and he's battled through all types of injuries, little things here and there, and to see him have to get carried off the field, it hurts."

Lawrence has thrown for 3,004 yards and 14 touchdowns against seven interceptions while leading the Jaguars to an 8-4 record. Jacksonville leads the AFC South by just one game after the upset loss to Cincinnati.