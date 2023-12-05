X

NFL

    Jake Browning Impresses NFL Fans Replacing Injured Joe Burrow in OT Win vs. Jaguars

    Doric SamDecember 5, 2023

    Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning (6) looks for a receiver during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
    AP Photo/John Raoux

    Things looked bleak for the Cincinnati Bengals when star quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending wrist injury, but Jake Browning raised the team's spirits with an inspiring performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

    Browning did his best Burrow impression, running the offense efficiently and effectively to lead Cincinnati to a 34-31 overtime win at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville on Monday Night Football. He went 32-of-37 for 354 yards and a touchdown while also adding a rushing score. He stood toe-to-toe with Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who was forced to exit the game in the fourth quarter due to an ankle sprain.

    Browning displayed strong chemistry with Bengals star receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who was targeted 12 times and caught 11 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown. He showed no fear while playing from behind, as he helped Cincinnati score 10 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to overcome a late deficit before Jacksonville forced overtime. In the extra period, he made some key throws to get the team into position for a game-winning 48-yard field goal by Evan McPherson.

    The Bengals offense wasn't perfect, but the team's worst plays came when head coach Zac Taylor tried to get cute with a couple of trick plays that took the ball out of Browning's hands. Chase threw an ill-advised pass early on that resulted in a loss of seven yards. Fellow receiver Tyler Boyd made an even worse mistake when he threw an interception to Jaguars defensive end Josh Allen that led to a Jacksonville touchdown.

    But Browning was the star of the show. Fans on social media were impressed with what they saw from him in Monday night's win:

    Rich Eisen @richeisen

    We see you Jake Browning.

    Brian Floyd @BrianMFloyd

    you're getting this jake browning tonight <a href="https://t.co/GmW6nH7DgR">pic.twitter.com/GmW6nH7DgR</a>

    NFL @NFL

    Jake Browning under the Monday night lights:<br><br>32-for-37<br>354 passing yards<br>1 passing TD<br>1 rushing TD<br>First win as an NFL starter<br><br>Everything the <a href="https://twitter.com/Bengals?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Bengals</a> could've hoped for and more. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CINvsJAX?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CINvsJAX</a> <a href="https://t.co/XbPIXqlUA2">pic.twitter.com/XbPIXqlUA2</a>

    Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

    Bengals' QB Jake Browning: 32-of-37 passing, 354 yards, two total touchdowns.<br><br>And his first NFL win. "It's been a long time since I won a game," he told <a href="https://twitter.com/saltersl?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@saltersl</a>.

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    Jake Browning is going OFF on MNF 🔥<br><br>- 24/28<br>- 300 Yards<br>- 2 TDs<br>- 123.2 QB Rating <a href="https://t.co/RY5Y1kNrE8">pic.twitter.com/RY5Y1kNrE8</a>

    Warren Sharp @SharpFootball

    list of QBs with at least...<br><br>300 yards<br>30 attempts<br>10.0 YPA<br>80% completions<br><br>in a game this year:<br><br>Jake Browning<br><br>&lt;end of list&gt;

    Cameron Wolfe @CameronWolfe

    Jake Browning said put some respect on my name. Gorgeous deep ball to Ja'Marr Chase over Tyson Campbell <a href="https://t.co/zBZKacjXIq">pic.twitter.com/zBZKacjXIq</a>

    Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate

    Jake Browning is on FIRE. He just connected with Ja'Marr Chase on a 76-yard pitch-and-catch TD.<br><br>Bengals are up by 7 in Jacksonville.<a href="https://t.co/evEbhveIgq">pic.twitter.com/evEbhveIgq</a>

    Michael Boston @michaelkboston

    Jake Browning tonight <br> <a href="https://t.co/PMOIsbC66m">pic.twitter.com/PMOIsbC66m</a>

    Bengalorian @thebengalorian

    Jake Browning tonight after being called mean names following the Pittsburgh game… <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RuleTheJungle?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RuleTheJungle</a> <br><br> <a href="https://t.co/ntzQvLGqtP">pic.twitter.com/ntzQvLGqtP</a>

    𝙆𝙞𝙣𝙜🎄 @kingknowsball

    Jake Browning on that one random Monday night in December <a href="https://t.co/A0PUvKW3VK">pic.twitter.com/A0PUvKW3VK</a>

    Scott Connor @CharlesChillFFB

    Jake Browning has now scored more fantasy points in this game than Kenny Pickett (25 games) has ever scored in a single game.

    Andrew Siciliano @AndrewSiciliano

    Jake Browning, 10+ air yards tonight:<br><br>5/5<br>142 yards<br>1 TD<br>158.3 rating<a href="https://twitter.com/NFLResearch?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLResearch</a>

    Paul Dehner Jr. @pauldehnerjr

    Jake Browning now 24 of 28 for 300 yards, TD pass and a TD run. And two of the incompletions were drops.

    Andrew Russell @Andrew_Russell7

    Jake Browning after scrolling Bengals twitter all week <a href="https://t.co/eIw7Kgi9M6">pic.twitter.com/eIw7Kgi9M6</a>

    Andrew Siciliano @AndrewSiciliano

    Jake Browning is going to mess around and get himself a nice free agent contract.

    Browning had one of the tougher roads to the NFL. After going undrafted in 2019, he signed with the Minnesota Vikings and joined the team's practice squad. He was waived prior to the 2021 season and signed with the Bengals practice squad. During the 2023 preseason, he beat out veteran Trevor Siemian for the backup quarterback position.

    After earning his first NFL win as a starter, Browning should be able to carry that momentum forward as Cincinnati tries to keep pace in the hunt for the playoffs. The team should be more confident in him after Monday night's performance.

    Browning and the Bengals (6-6) will return home to face the Indianapolis Colts (7-5) on Sunday.