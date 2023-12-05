X

    CFB Fans Sound Off on Jalen Milroe, Jordan Travis Snubs as Heisman Trophy Finalists

    Francisco RosaDecember 5, 2023

    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 2: Jordan Travis #13 of the Florida State Seminoles walks off the field after the first half against the Louisville Cardinals during the ACC Championship at Bank of America Stadium on December 2, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)
    Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

    The announcement of Heisman Trophy finalists is always going to come with its fair share of controversy and debate.

    But a little over 24 hours after receiving the most shocking College Football field in the 10-year history of the competition, this year's finalists have caused a bit more of an uproar among college football fans than usual.

    While the four finalists—LSU's Jayden Daniels, Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr., Oregon's Bo Nix, and Washington Michael Penix Jr.—have all had spectacular seasons, the outrage has been about those that got snubbed.

    Namely Florida State's Jordan Travis and Alabama's Jalen Milroe.

    Travis was in the middle of a sensational campaign when he went down with a gruesome leg injury in the Seminoles' penultimate regular season game against North Alabama. Since then, despite going undefeated and winning the ACC title, FSU was left out of the playoff.

    The reason being FSU didn't look the same and weren't the same team without Travis—who was a Heisman hopeful.

    As for Milroe, following an early-season loss at Texas, there haven't been many better quarterbacks in the country as he's completed a turnaround of Alabama's season and sparked a return to the CFP after a win in the SEC title game.

    Milroe has 42 total touchdowns to go along with 2,718 passing yards and 468 rushing yards.

    And college football fans were ready to hammer the powers that be over this latest controversial decision.

    Will Brinson @WillBrinson

    Jordan Travis too good for FSU to make the playoff but not good enough to be a Heisman finalist 🤔 <a href="https://t.co/DihaKpp5ni">https://t.co/DihaKpp5ni</a>

    David Eickholt @DavidEickholt

    Florida State QB Jordan Travis isn't good enough to be invited to the Heisman Ceremony, but he's good enough to keep his team out of the College Football Playoff.<br><br>Absolute. Garbage.

    💫🅰️♈️🆔 @ADavidHaleJoint

    Awesome group. Congrats to all. Strange though not seeing the most important player in all of college football. Jordan Travis was so good there wasn't even a team without him. Must've been an oversight. <a href="https://t.co/6uDQAqe1l6">https://t.co/6uDQAqe1l6</a>

    Jon Tweets Sports @jontweetssports

    Today is the deadline for Heisman ballots.<br><br>Jordan Travis should win it, and it's not close.<br><br>Far and away the most outstanding player since an entire undefeated football team was not deemed worthy of the playoffs without him.

    Alex Kirshner @alex_kirshner

    Shocked Milroe did not get enough votes to get to NY. <br><br>(that was a prediction, not a statement of Should) <a href="https://t.co/dVT0PUotbr">https://t.co/dVT0PUotbr</a>

    RJ Young @RJ_Young

    —Alabama QB Jalen Milroe should've damn well been a Heisman finalist.<br><br>—He beat a two-time national champion Georgia that had won 29-straight.<br><br>—He beat Jayden Daniels' LSU.<br><br>—He vaulted a one-loss Bama into the CFP over a 13-0 P5 champion Florida State.

    Kyron Samuels @kyronsamuels

    marvin harrison jr as a heisman finalist over jalen milroe is certifiably inanse.

    Barstool FSU @FSU_Barstool

    They claim Jordan Travis is so pivotal to this Florida State team that it keeps a P5 undefeated team out of the playoffs but he's not good enough to be a finalist for the Heisman? Make it make sense. This is the downfall of sports.

    CFB Home @CFBHome

    Jordan Travis deserves a Heisman invite if his absence literally kept an undefeated team out of the CFP.

    Jon @pupperstate

    Jordan Travis - too good for the playoff committee, not good enough for the Heisman <a href="https://t.co/oSECYzzguf">https://t.co/oSECYzzguf</a>

    The Heisman ceremony will take place Saturday night in New York City. And while the winner will be deserving, there will aways be a section of the college football world that feels someone got robbed of an opportunity.