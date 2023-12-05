CFB Fans Sound Off on Jalen Milroe, Jordan Travis Snubs as Heisman Trophy Finalists

Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

The announcement of Heisman Trophy finalists is always going to come with its fair share of controversy and debate.

But a little over 24 hours after receiving the most shocking College Football field in the 10-year history of the competition, this year's finalists have caused a bit more of an uproar among college football fans than usual.

While the four finalists—LSU's Jayden Daniels, Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr., Oregon's Bo Nix, and Washington Michael Penix Jr.—have all had spectacular seasons, the outrage has been about those that got snubbed.

Namely Florida State's Jordan Travis and Alabama's Jalen Milroe.

Travis was in the middle of a sensational campaign when he went down with a gruesome leg injury in the Seminoles' penultimate regular season game against North Alabama. Since then, despite going undefeated and winning the ACC title, FSU was left out of the playoff.

The reason being FSU didn't look the same and weren't the same team without Travis—who was a Heisman hopeful.

As for Milroe, following an early-season loss at Texas, there haven't been many better quarterbacks in the country as he's completed a turnaround of Alabama's season and sparked a return to the CFP after a win in the SEC title game.

Milroe has 42 total touchdowns to go along with 2,718 passing yards and 468 rushing yards.

And college football fans were ready to hammer the powers that be over this latest controversial decision.