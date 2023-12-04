Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer Officially Released, Video Game Launches in 2025

YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images

The trailer for the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto VI finally dropped on Monday.

The game, the latest in one of the longest-running and most popular franchises in gaming, announced a release window of 2025, though no specific date was given.

As of August, Grand Theft Auto V had reportedly sold over 185 million copies since its release in 2013, while the GTA series has exceeded over 405 million copies sold between its various iterations since the first game in 1997.

Developer Rockstar Games kept GTA V relevant within the gaming space despite its decade-old age. GTA Online has a dedicated role-playing community and has kept GTA V as one of the most regularly viewed games on Twitch, keeping pace with popular series such as Fortnite, League of Legends, World of Warcraft and Call of Duty, among others.

Rockstar also remastered the game for the Playstation 5 and XBox Series X in 2022, a pair of consoles released after the original version of GTA V.

All of that has contributed to GTA VI being one of the most anticipated games in the history of the industry. Suffice to say, the hype on social media following the trailer was real:

Rockstar's big moment was somewhat sullied by the trailer being leaked online a day before the company had planned to unveil it. Rockstar announced that it was officially releasing the trailer on Monday in the wake of the leak.

The developer had previously revealed that a trailer was coming this month.