Bucs' Baker Mayfield, Wife Emily Announce They're Expecting a Baby Girl in IG Photos

Bucs' Baker Mayfield, Wife Emily Announce They're Expecting a Baby Girl in IG PhotosDecember 4, 2023
Julio Aguilar/Getty Images
A decent return to form for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield this season has been surpassed by even greater off-field news.
Mayfield and his wife Emily Wilkinson took to Instagram to announce that they are pregnant with their first child, a girl that's expected to arrive in April of 2024. The happy couple received messages of congratulations from other well-known athletes like Travis Kelce and Brooks Koepka, among others.
Mayfield and Wilkinson have been married since July 2019.
In his first season with Tampa Bay, Mayfield has had a bit of resurgence following a down 2022 split between Carolina and the Los Angeles Rams. He has thrown for 2,790 yards to go along with 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions.