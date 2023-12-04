Bucs' Baker Mayfield, Wife Emily Announce They're Expecting a Baby Girl in IG Photos

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

A decent return to form for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield this season has been surpassed by even greater off-field news.

Mayfield and his wife Emily Wilkinson took to Instagram to announce that they are pregnant with their first child, a girl that's expected to arrive in April of 2024. The happy couple received messages of congratulations from other well-known athletes like Travis Kelce and Brooks Koepka, among others.

Mayfield and Wilkinson have been married since July 2019.