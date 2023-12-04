X

    Bucs' Baker Mayfield, Wife Emily Announce They're Expecting a Baby Girl in IG Photos

    Francisco RosaDecember 4, 2023

    A decent return to form for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield this season has been surpassed by even greater off-field news.

    Mayfield and his wife Emily Wilkinson took to Instagram to announce that they are pregnant with their first child, a girl that's expected to arrive in April of 2024. The happy couple received messages of congratulations from other well-known athletes like Travis Kelce and Brooks Koepka, among others.

    Mayfield and Wilkinson have been married since July 2019.

    In his first season with Tampa Bay, Mayfield has had a bit of resurgence following a down 2022 split between Carolina and the Los Angeles Rams. He has thrown for 2,790 yards to go along with 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions.