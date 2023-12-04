Former NFL WR T.J. Houshmandzadeh Files Restraining Order on Woman Using Last Name

AP Photo

Former NFL wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh has filed for a temporary restraining order against a woman who changed her last name to "Houshmandzadeh" out of an alleged obsession with him, per TMZ.

In court documents filed in Los Angeles, Houshmandzadeh said that a 53-year-old woman named Annette Marie Houshmandzadeh has been harassing him and his family since at least 2015. The documents stated that the woman used to go by Annette Selkirk, but she legally changed her surname to "Houshmandzadeh" after developing "a bizarre and extreme obsession" with him and his family.

The 46-year-old noted in his filing that he originally had a restraining order placed on the woman in 2015, but she resumed her harassment when it expired in 2019.

Houshmandzadeh's allegations also indicate that the woman's obsession is potentially dangerous. He alleged that she once sent him a letter in which she stated she had "several bullets inscribed with the names of each member of the Houshmandzadeh family." He also said that she has posed as the mother of his children online, made contact with his wife, and sent harassing mail and personal items to his home.

Houshmandzadeh is seeking an order that would require the woman to stay at least 500 yards away from him and his family and to stop using his last name to try to gain access to his personal affairs.