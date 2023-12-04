49ers' Purdy: Didn't Want to Get Too Caught Up in This Is The Revenge Tour vs. Eagles

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

While he certainly enjoyed the San Francisco 49ers blowout win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Brock Purdy wasn't trying to play into the emotions of the matchup.

The last time Purdy was at Lincoln Financial Field it was for last season's NFC Championship game and he had to watch the majority of the contest from the sidelines after tearing a ligament in his throwing elbow on the opening drive.

The 49ers were helpless without Purdy and wound up losing fourth-string quarterback Josh Johnson as well. They could only watch as the Eagles cruised to a Super Bowl appearance that they felt should have been theirs.

But Purdy didn't let that play on his mind at all ahead of Sunday's rematch.

"It was Week 13 for me," Purdy told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. "I didn't want to get too caught up in This is the revenge tour or anything like that. I wanted to go in and execute for my boys, and obviously win the game. We have a bunch of crucial games coming up to finish out the season. That's where I was at. If I got caught up in I need to get my revenge on these guys, I don't think I would have been as focused and as detailed as I needed to be."

And that focus was a big benefit for the 49ers' offense as they were absolutely surgical against a talented Eagles' defensive unit. They scored a touchdown on all six of their second half drives.

Purdy passed for 314 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions as it was San Francisco's turn to go cruising en route to a 42-19 road victory.