Juan Soto Trade Rumors: Padres Have Offers from 5 Teams Amid Yankees Buzz

As the steam continues to pick up on a potential deal for San Diego Padres' superstar Juan Soto, five different teams have sent offers to the organization trying to acquire the three-time All-Star, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.

Atop that list of teams are the New York Yankees, who have been engaged in talks with San Diego for the past several days, though things appear at an impasse for the moment.

Heyman reports that Soto's market is somewhat limited thanks to his arbitration salary of $32 million and the fact that he's unlikely to sign an extension regardless of where he ends up.

