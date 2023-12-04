X

    MMQB: Justin Herbert Called 'Complete Package' by NFL DC Despite Chargers' Struggles

    Joseph Zucker, December 4, 2023

    Los Angeles Chargers star Justin Herbert continues to earn rave reviews from at least one NFL defensive coordinator despite his production dipping a bit this year.

    "He absolutely is an incredible talent," the coordinator said to Albert Breer of The MMQB. "Smart, athletic, huge arm. I totally believe he's the complete package."

    Breer added that "most NFL folks I've asked about this would concur with that opinion."

    The Chargers are sitting at 5-7 and coming off a win over the New England Patriots that saw them muster just six points and 241 total yards of offense. It wasn't exactly the most emphatic way to snap a three-game losing skid.

    That Los Angeles is falling short of expectations has inevitably heaped pressure onto Herbert, and his performance hasn't exactly helped in that regard. He's on pace to set career lows in completion percentage (65.6) and passing yards per game (253.2), though he does rank fifth in QBR (68.2).

    In general, this isn't how the Chargers envisioned things going after inking Herbert to a five-year, $262.5 million extension that included more than $218 million guaranteed.

    For a lot of fans, Breer's reporting is further evidence for why the franchise needs to move on from head coach Brandon Staley and perhaps general manager Tom Telesco too. At a certain point, being consistently mediocre isn't enough when a quarterback as good as Herbert is on the roster.

    The good news for Los Angeles is that finding a genuine franchise quarterback is more difficult than hiring a good head coach. Should Staley be out of a job in the offseason, Herbert's presence will make the Chargers an attractive vacancy for candidates as well.