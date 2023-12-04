MLB's Cole Tucker, Vanessa Hudgens Reportedly Get Married in Mexico Wedding

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

MLB free agent Cole Tucker reportedly married actor and singer Vanessa Hudgens in Mexico on Saturday, according to Brenton Blanchet of People.

The two were rumored to have started dating in 2020.

Tucker, 27, spent the 2023 season with the Colorado Rockies, though injuries and several stints back to the minor leagues limited him to five games with the team this past season.

He previously spent four seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates.