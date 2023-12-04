X

MLB

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    MLB's Cole Tucker, Vanessa Hudgens Reportedly Get Married in Mexico Wedding

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 4, 2023

    SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. 1184596 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)
    Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

    MLB free agent Cole Tucker reportedly married actor and singer Vanessa Hudgens in Mexico on Saturday, according to Brenton Blanchet of People.

    The two were rumored to have started dating in 2020.

    Tucker, 27, spent the 2023 season with the Colorado Rockies, though injuries and several stints back to the minor leagues limited him to five games with the team this past season.

    He previously spent four seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

    For his career, he's hit .216 with five homers, 37 RBI, 53 runs and a .584 OPS in 159 games.