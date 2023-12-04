NFL MVP Award 2023: Brock Purdy, Dak Prescott, Jalen Hurts Favorites After Week 13

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

It's increasingly looking like a three-horse race for NFL MVP.

DraftKings Sportsbook released its latest odds Monday, with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (+300), Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (+350) and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (+350) having by far the lowest odds.

No other player is better than +700 odds at the moment.

Purdy threw for 314 yards and four touchdowns in Sunday's win over the Philadelphia Eagles, outdueling Hurts in the pair's first head-to-head matchup since the 2023 NFC Championship Game. Hurts has a head-to-head win over Prescott already this season, but the pair will link up Sunday night in Dallas.

With no quarterback truly standing out above the rest, it might be fair to start looking at a skill-position player for the honor.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey have the best odds among skill-position players at +1600 and both are arguably more responsible for their team's success than their respective quarterbacks. Hill is on pace to become the first 2,000-yard receiver in NFL history, while McCaffrey has rushed for nearly 200 yards more than any other running back.

A quarterback has won the last 10 NFL MVPs and 14 of the last 15. Adrian Peterson was the last skill-position player to take home the award in 2012, when he nearly set the single-season rushing record.

Hill breaking Calvin Johnson's all-time mark of 1,964 yards should get him into the conversation, particularly when he's also responsible for 12 of Tua Tagovailoa's 24 touchdown passes.