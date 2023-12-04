Deion Sanders Talks FSU Snub: 'Ain't No Playoff' If Alabama and Georgia Both Left Out

Deion Sanders Talks FSU Snub: 'Ain't No Playoff' If Alabama and Georgia Both Left OutDecember 4, 2023
After getting bypassed for the College Football Playoff, Florida State didn't exactly receive a sympathetic ear from one of its most distinguished alumni.
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders told 247Sports' Carl Reed there was "no way" both Alabama and Georgia would miss the playoff and that "it ain't no playoff" with neither in the semifinals.
247Sports @247Sports
"You're not going to leave Georgia AND Alabama out. It ain't no playoff if you do that."<a href="https://twitter.com/DeionSanders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DeionSanders</a> when asked if the CFP committee made the right decision in putting in Alabama over Florida State 🗣️<br><br>WATCH📺: <a href="https://t.co/HZQdMMBhOu">https://t.co/HZQdMMBhOu</a> <a href="https://t.co/FRVMRODeLd">pic.twitter.com/FRVMRODeLd</a>
