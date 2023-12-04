Bryce Young on Panthers' 1-11 Season: 'I Can't Lie and Say It's Not Frustrating'

Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Bryce Young is used to winning. Playing collegiately at Alabama will do that for a quarterback.

However, the wins have not come during his rookie season for the 1-11 Carolina Panthers, and he admitted the losing is taking its toll.

"We're human beings,'' Young said, per David Newton of ESPN. "Of course, no one is happy with how things have gone. We're all competitors. ... For all of us as a team, regardless of what the outside world may think, each game is huge for us. We all have that mindset.

"So yeah, I can't lie and say it's not frustrating. But ultimately, that's not what permeates through the locker room. It's the desire to want to do better, the desire to grow and the desire to want to play for each other.''

Carolina has come close of late with three of the last four defeats coming by seven or fewer points. Only one of its final five opponents has a winning record, so perhaps it can build some late momentum with a couple of victories.

Yet the focus is on the future for the organization after selecting Young with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NFL draft.

Typically, the consistent losing would at least lead to a better draft pick as that future approaches, but the Panthers traded their 2024 first-round selection to the Chicago Bears as part of the deal to move up and take Young.