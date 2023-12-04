Lakers Rumors: Austin Reaves is Part Owner of Sportswear Brand Rigorer After Contract

Joshua Gateley/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star Austin Reaves agreed to a new deal with Rigorer that will see him acquire an ownership stake in the Chinese apparel company, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Boardroom's Nick DePaula reported Reaves "will earn Reaves north of seven figures per year on the deal, along with royalties from sales of his signature product."

"As players, we're aware of how the value of brands that we endorse and work with can really grow," Reaves said of gaining an ownership stake. "To be able to enter into an equity partnership with Rigorer was a big deal for me, knowing that we can truly grow this company together going forward."

The 25-year-old first signed with Rigorer as a brand ambassador in April 2022. At the time, he was coming off a fairly nondescript rookie season with the Lakers. Since then, his profile has exploded.

Reaves emerged as a key role player for Los Angeles in 2022-23 and stepped up in the 2023 playoffs, averaging 16.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists. He parlayed that into a four-year, $53.8 million contract to stay with the Lakers in the offseason.