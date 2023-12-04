Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes on NFL Refs amid Backlash: 'I Rather You Let the Guys Play'

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Officiating was a major talking point in the aftermath of the Green Bay Packers' 27-19 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, but Patrick Mahomes wasn't ready to place the blame on the referees.

"Obviously, the guy was probably a little early, but at the end of the game, they're letting guys play," Mahomes said about an obvious pass interference that wasn't called on his team's final drive, per Adam Teicher of ESPN. "I'm kind of about that. I rather you let the guys play and let the guys win on the field, but it's hard.

"I can't be wanting a flag. I have to try to go out there and win the game myself and with the rest of my teammates."

The non-pass interference call on a deep ball to Marquez Valdes-Scantling was a turning point. Had the officials thrown the flag, the Chiefs would have been set up inside the red zone with an opportunity to perhaps tie the game and force overtime in the final minute.

Instead, Mahomes eventually had to throw a Hail Mary that was deflected down as the Packers clinched the win.

Yet that non-call was far from the only questionable moment involving the officials. On that drive alone, Green Bay was flagged for a personal foul when Jonathan Owens hit Mahomes while the quarterback was still in bounds.

Officials also had to overturn what was called a lost fumble by Rashee Rice, and Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco was ejected from the game when he swung at a Packers player as the home team was returning that fumble.

"You can't do that," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said of Pacheco. "You have to stay composed."

While the officiating left much to be desired, the Packers were the better team throughout the game.

They jumped out to a 14-3 lead in the first half and never relinquished it even when Kansas City pulled within two points multiple times in the second half. The defense kept Mahomes in relative check while he threw for 210 yards, one touchdown and one interception, and Jordan Love threw for three scores on the other side.