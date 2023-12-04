Packers' Jordan Love on Win vs. Chiefs: 'I've Had This Game Circled for a Long Time'

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Jordan Love's string of red-hot performances continued Sunday, as the Green Bay Packers quarterback threw for 267 yards and three touchdowns in a 27-19 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Love said he had Sunday's game against Kansas City "circled" after his dreadful performance against the Chiefs in 2021.

"It's huge," Love told reporters Sunday night. "For me personally, obviously I've had this game circled for a long time. My first start, obviously, didn't play how I wanted to the first game. So to be able to see these guys again and get the victory is huge. It's just a great team win tonight. Everybody just balled out, so it was an awesome win."

Love made his first career start in place of Aaron Rodgers during the 2021 season, looking overwhelmed in a 13-7 loss in Kansas City. The performance was so underwhelming that some wrote Love off as a potential replacement for Rodgers, who would go on to win his second straight MVP that season.

Sunday's win in Green Bay was something of a full-circle moment to show how far Love has come.

Love has taken leaps and bounds as a passer during the 2023 season, throwing for eight touchdowns without an interception during the Packers' recent three-game winning streak. He's totaled 2,866 yards and 22 touchdowns against 10 interceptions overall this season and has certainly played well enough to earn the starting role heading into 2024.