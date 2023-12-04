Ohio State QB Kyle Mccord Enters Transfer Portal After Buckeyes Miss Playoffs

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord entered his name into the transfer portal Monday morning.

Adam Rittenhouse of ESPN first reported the news.

McCord started 12 games for the Buckeyes as a junior in 2023.

McCord threw for 3,170 yards and 24 touchdowns against six interceptions after beating out Devin Brown for the starting job in the preseason. His decision to enter the portal is a bit of an eye-opener given McCord likely would have entered the 2024 campaign entrenched as the Buckeyes' starter.

Ohio State also does not have an obvious 5-star replacement waiting in the wings. Brown, McCord and Lincoln Kienholz were all touted 4-star options, and incoming freshman Air Noland was also rated as a 4-star recruit, per 247Sports. The job of Ohio State quarterback has been among the best in the nation for more than a decade, dating back to the early Urban Meyer days, so it's surprising to see McCord potentially give that up.

"Kyle got better as the season went on," Ohio State coach Ryan Day told reporters Sunday. "Had a little bit of those ankle injuries that he worked through; he showed toughness there. Certainly the Notre Dame game, he played really well down the stretch. So I think there was growth there, for sure, and I think he's a good quarterback, I do. After every year, you evaluate everything, and try to figure out what to do next. But I think there was a lot of progress made this year."

While McCord won't have any shortage of suitors among Power Five teams, some Ohio State fans might also be ready to move on. McCord's stats, while solid, paled in comparison to C.J. Stroud and Justin Fields before him. There was a sense of unrest with McCord, especially given his lack of mobility in the pocket compared to his predecessors.