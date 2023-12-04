Report: Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson to Undergo MRI on Sprained Ankle Injury

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

The New England Patriots not only suffered a disappointing loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, but they may have also lost a key player.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson suffered a sprained ankle and will undergo an MRI to determine how long he could be out.

Stevenson started out as the focal point of the Patriots offense on Sunday, running the ball nine times for 39 yards in the first quarter before going down with the injury. The team went on to suffer a 6-0 loss, which was New England's fifth straight and dropped its record to 2-10.

The injury occurred on Stevenson's final carry when he was tackled to the ground by Chargers linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu and his weight came down on the back of Stevenson's right leg. Stevenson fumbled the ball as a result of the tackle and Tuipulotu recovered it.

Per ESPN's Mike Reiss, Stevenson was taken down by a technique that is considered a hip-drop tackle, which has become a source of controversy in the NFL due to the increased risk of injury. It's the same type of tackle that caused Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews' season-ending ankle injury.

Despite potentially losing their leading rusher for an extended period, Stevenson's teammates don't believe the hip-drop tackle should be policed or banned.

"It's the defense's job to tackle guys and I don't think people are doing that with malicious intent. It's an unfortunate reality of the game," Patriots center and captain David Andrews said, per Reiss. "If you keep taking away certain plays -- taking away this, taking away that -- what's going to be left of the game?"

Patriots safety Jabril Peppers added, "People try to soften the game up, but it's football. Injuries are going to occur. There are but so many ways you can tackle these guys already; now they're [talking about] taking away [this type of tackle]. Rhamondre will be all right; he's a tough guy."