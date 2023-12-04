X

    Brocky Purdy, 49ers Hailed as Super Bowl Favorites by NFL Fans After Routing Eagles

    Francisco RosaDecember 4, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 03: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates a win over the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 03, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
    Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

    What a statement.

    The San Francisco 49ers haven't forgotten the pain they felt from last season's NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. And on Sunday they let that frustration out at Lincoln Financial Field as they blew out the Eagles 42-19.

    It was all-around team dominance as the 49ers offense was a scoring machine, getting a touchdown on every single one of their second half drives. Meanwhile its defense managed to quiet an Eagles' offense that has given so many other teams trouble throughout the season.

    But perhaps the biggest statement of the afternoon was made by Brock Purdy.

    Injured on the first drive of that NFC Championship last season, Purdy showed out and perhaps showed why things would have been much different if he were able to go for that entire game.

    The San Francisco signal caller passed for 314 yards and four touchdowns in the win while completing 19-of-27 passes.

    Coming into Sunday's matchup the Eagles were considered the best team in the league by a wide margin. But following the blowout, NFL fans believe there should be a new Super Bowl favorite.

    NFL @NFL

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/49ers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@49ers</a> have run 5 drives since the start of the second quarter:<br><br>TD<br>TD<br>TD<br>TD<br>TD <a href="https://t.co/54at3U84ND">pic.twitter.com/54at3U84ND</a>

    Jose Sanchez III @JSanchezFN

    28-7 49ers since the 2nd quarter started. Impressive performance by them. They ARE the Super Bowl favorites for me.

    Mike Joiner-Hill @MJH_316

    49ers are the Super Bowl favorites

    Evan Giddings @egiddings10

    The San Francisco 49ers should officially be the Super Bowl betting favorites.

    TommyReesBurner @GoldingsBurner

    49ers are the clear Super Bowl favorites

    Mr. Snrub @abitoutside5

    The Eagles dominated the first quarter, but then the 49ers just pantsed them. I think the Niners have to be the Super Bowl favorites as of right now.

    anthony jobbagy @AnthonyJobbagy

    Hurts and Eagles showing they aren't a first half team. 49ers if they can hold are definitely the best and favorites to win the NFC and probably the Super Bowl.

    Aaron.Torrez @Dew_Werk89

    Man the 49ers have to be the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Superbowl?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Superbowl</a> favorites right?

    Lowell Cohn @LowellCohn

    49ers playing great great game. It's a statement game, saying 49ers are best team in NFC for sure, maybe best in NFL

    𝙅𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙨 @BrianDabollMVP

    I think the 49ers are the best team in the NFC.

    DetroitSportsPodcast @DetroitPodcast

    49ers are clearly best team in NFC!

    𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙎𝙁𝙉𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 @TheSFNiners

    BIG MOOD when <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a> Brock Purdy is cookin the Eagles 😮‍💨 <a href="https://t.co/0mEeA8E0aO">pic.twitter.com/0mEeA8E0aO</a>

    Sammy J @SammyJReacts

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FTTB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FTTB</a> 49ers: "Who am I?"<a href="https://twitter.com/Eagles?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Eagles</a>: <a href="https://t.co/Z0sQCl8JKf">pic.twitter.com/Z0sQCl8JKf</a>

    NFL Memes @NFL_Memes

    The Eagles when they have to play the 49ers having a healthy QB <a href="https://t.co/yf7nTiO3H7">pic.twitter.com/yf7nTiO3H7</a>

    Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate

    49ers last six drives:<br><br>- Touchdown<br>- Touchdown<br>- Touchdown<br>- Touchdown<br>- Touchdown<br>- Touchdown<br><br>An old-fashioned whooping. <a href="https://t.co/GW0IxGnt9S">pic.twitter.com/GW0IxGnt9S</a>

    shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe

    49ers are the best tm in 🏈 regardless of Conference. Go debate in a cave with your echo. Don't care what qb has played the best or who's the MVP. 49ers are the best "TEAM" and it isn't close. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLSunday?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLSunday</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a>.

    Next up for the 49ers is a divisional matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, who they blew out back on Thanksgiving.