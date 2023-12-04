Brocky Purdy, 49ers Hailed as Super Bowl Favorites by NFL Fans After Routing Eagles

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

What a statement.

The San Francisco 49ers haven't forgotten the pain they felt from last season's NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. And on Sunday they let that frustration out at Lincoln Financial Field as they blew out the Eagles 42-19.

It was all-around team dominance as the 49ers offense was a scoring machine, getting a touchdown on every single one of their second half drives. Meanwhile its defense managed to quiet an Eagles' offense that has given so many other teams trouble throughout the season.

But perhaps the biggest statement of the afternoon was made by Brock Purdy.

Injured on the first drive of that NFC Championship last season, Purdy showed out and perhaps showed why things would have been much different if he were able to go for that entire game.

The San Francisco signal caller passed for 314 yards and four touchdowns in the win while completing 19-of-27 passes.

Coming into Sunday's matchup the Eagles were considered the best team in the league by a wide margin. But following the blowout, NFL fans believe there should be a new Super Bowl favorite.