Dolphins' Tyreek Hill on Facing Man Coverage: 'Thanks for Not Respecting Me'

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

After another monster performance on Sunday in a 45-15 win against the Washington Commanders, Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill is grateful for how he's being defended.

When asked about opposing teams using man coverage against him, Hill told reporters, "Those guys are great at what they do and they also get paid, but at some point, it's like... I don't know, man. I just appreciate it. Thanks for not respecting me, I guess."

Hill finished with five catches for 157 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's victory. He reached the end zone on 78- and 60-yard receptions. It was his third straight game with at least 100 yards and one score.

Hill now has 93 catches for 1,481 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. He is undoubtedly one of the best offensive players in the league, and he could find himself in the MVP conversation by the end of the year.