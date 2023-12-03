Saints' Derek Carr Placed in Concussion Protocol After Week 13 Loss to Lions

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr entered concussion protocol following Sunday's 33-28 loss to the Detroit Lions, per ESPN's Katherine Terrell.

Carr was also evaluated for shoulder and back injuries after leaving the game in the fourth quarter.

When asked after the game if Carr's concussion was serious, Saints head coach Dennis Allen told reporters, "I don't know that."

"He's going in for evaluation on a couple of different things but he's in the concussion protocol," Allen said, per Terrell.

Carr recorded 226 yards on 17-of-22 throwing for one touchdown and one interception prior to his injuries.

